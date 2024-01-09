VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

VTEX Price Performance

VTEX stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. VTEX has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 1.41.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VTEX by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

