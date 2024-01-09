Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

