Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 129 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 534,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,652. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

