Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,428 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The company has a market capitalization of $343.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $99.69 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

