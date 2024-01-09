Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,333 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 7.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 106,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.