Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,578. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

