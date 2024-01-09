Walker Asset Management LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 130,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

