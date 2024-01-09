Walker Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 255,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,352. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

