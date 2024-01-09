Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

RQI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 118,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

