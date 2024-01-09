Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. 8,805,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,637,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.