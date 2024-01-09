Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

PXD traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.81. The company had a trading volume of 537,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

