Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,756 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 894.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 790.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 902.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 739,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 666,817 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 130,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 116,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 95,247 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,052. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

