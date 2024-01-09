Walker Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.9 %

CSX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 1,612,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

