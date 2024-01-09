Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,023 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.22. 345,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

