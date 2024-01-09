Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Walker Asset Management LLC cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. 99,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,177. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

