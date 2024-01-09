Walker Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,599,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 897,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after purchasing an additional 239,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 256,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,259. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

