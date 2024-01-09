Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Walmart by 312.2% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 14,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Walmart by 11.7% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 837,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,003,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. 3,210,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

