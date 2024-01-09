Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 312,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 356,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,658. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WRBY

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.