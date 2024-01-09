Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

WBD opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 750,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

