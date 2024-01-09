Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for about 2.6% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 5.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 16.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.07. 65,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,973. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.25 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.51.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.