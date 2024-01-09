Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 221,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 701,747 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.