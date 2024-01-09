Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on W. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,867. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.