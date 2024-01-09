Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $56.39

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.39, but opened at $54.01. Wayfair shares last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 286,368 shares changing hands.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $323,144.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,867. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

