WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

