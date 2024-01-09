Wedbush Weighs in on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $11.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

