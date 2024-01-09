Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exelon (EXC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2024 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/2/2024 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

1/2/2024 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/19/2023 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

12/15/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

12/15/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

11/21/2023 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

11/17/2023 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2023 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

EXC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 603,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

Get Exelon Co alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 194,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.