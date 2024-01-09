Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,831,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,686,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

