Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Trading Down 0.4%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.23. 45,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 42,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

