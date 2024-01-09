Westwood Management Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. 12,227,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,968,227. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

