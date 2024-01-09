Westwood Management Corp IL Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOW traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $700.28. 353,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,889. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.37 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.51.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.