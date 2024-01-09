Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$13.25

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.06% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.39.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.83. 1,276,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,071. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.26. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.65 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1450382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 7,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,170.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

