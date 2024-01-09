Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,230 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 23,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 971,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in American Tower by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.96. 272,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,514. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average is $187.59. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.