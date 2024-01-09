Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $40,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 65.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $480.33. The company had a trading volume of 141,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,967. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.31.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

