Whittier Trust Co. Buys 846 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $589.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.10 and a twelve month high of $647.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,071 shares of company stock valued at $86,358,300. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

