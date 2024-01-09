Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,702 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,785,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. 1,138,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
