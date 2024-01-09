Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $27,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 40,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

MMC stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $189.66. 291,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

