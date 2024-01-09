Whittier Trust Co. Has $13.39 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $4,459,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 132,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $171.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average is $136.78.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

