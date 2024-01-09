Whittier Trust Co. Has $16.25 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $5.53 on Tuesday, reaching $791.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,424. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $741.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

