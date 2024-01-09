Whittier Trust Co. Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,309 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
CPRT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 534,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,122. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.
Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
