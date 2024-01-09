Whittier Trust Co. Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,309 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 534,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,122. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.