Whittier Trust Co. Has $21.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.03. 102,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.