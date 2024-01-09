Whittier Trust Co. Has $65.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 690,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. 1,114,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,892. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

