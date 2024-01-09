Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VEU traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,688. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

