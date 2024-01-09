Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.02. The company had a trading volume of 678,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,572. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.