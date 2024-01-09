Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,123 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after acquiring an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,900,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.19. 3,673,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,373,999. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

