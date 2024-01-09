Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 6,154 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after buying an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,822,319 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.