Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $925.77. The stock had a trading volume of 82,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,358. The company has a 50-day moving average of $963.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $944.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

