Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 642 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,280,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

