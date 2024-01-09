Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,708,470. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

