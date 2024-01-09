Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.11. 80,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,127. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

