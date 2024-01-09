Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $8.50 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.14. The stock had a trading volume of 180,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,146. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $258.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

